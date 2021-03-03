HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,165 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

