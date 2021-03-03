HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 191,899 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,899 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

KNOP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $559.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

