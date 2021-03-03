HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

