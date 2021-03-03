HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 820.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.64.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

