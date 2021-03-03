HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 20,489 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 6.03% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 58,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

