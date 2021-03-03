HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 39,724 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Hub Group worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hub Group stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

