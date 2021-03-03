HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 489,919 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

