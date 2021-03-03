HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,743 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.93% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,001,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,297,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 312.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter.

PSI stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

