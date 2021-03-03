HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 6.10% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECON. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

