HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

