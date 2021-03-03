HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 434,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 391,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

