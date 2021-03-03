HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,188 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $441.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

