HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

