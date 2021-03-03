HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

