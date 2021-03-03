HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

CHKP stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

