HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $41,611,355. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $354.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day moving average is $301.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

