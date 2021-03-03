Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.96

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 12725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.