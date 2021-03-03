Hilton Worldwide (HLT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT):

3/1/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $123.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $123.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $106.00.

1/20/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $97.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36.

Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.