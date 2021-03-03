Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 6.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 2,293,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,236,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

