Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Gap Down to $981.60

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 981.60 ($12.82), but opened at GBX 935.40 ($12.22). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 878.60 ($11.48), with a volume of 1,735,016 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 961.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 930.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,404 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

