HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,005,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HVBTF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,164. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.