HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,005,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HVBTF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,164. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

