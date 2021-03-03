Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $123.50 million and $20.41 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 144.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029227 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,930,960 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

