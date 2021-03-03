Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $983.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.