HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HMG stock remained flat at $$12.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

