Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

