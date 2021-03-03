Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce sales of $35.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMLP opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

