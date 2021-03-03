HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 40826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Specifically, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.