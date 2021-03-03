Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $236.00

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08), but opened at GBX 245 ($3.20). Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) shares last traded at GBX 242.95 ($3.17), with a volume of 64,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £384.30 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

