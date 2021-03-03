Holo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.53 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $447.60 million and approximately $67.53 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.16 or 0.00783682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,932,356,636 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

