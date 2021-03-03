Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 112.5% in February

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HBIS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 4,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. Home Bistro has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $6.02.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Home Bistro Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

