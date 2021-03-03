Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $$31.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

