Home Point Capital Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 10th

Home Point Capital’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 10th. Home Point Capital had issued 7,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $94,250,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In related news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

