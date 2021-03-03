Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of HOFT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,354. The stock has a market cap of $414.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

In related news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

