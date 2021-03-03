HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $286,555.78 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $286,555.78 and approximately $857,424.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00775088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

