Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.