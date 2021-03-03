Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 1,253,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 205,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of research firms have commented on HRZN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $248.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

