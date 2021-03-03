Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

