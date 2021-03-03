Howdoo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00791166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars.

