Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

