Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.56

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 4427337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $113,322,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

