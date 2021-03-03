HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.14

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.14 and traded as low as $115.30. HOYA shares last traded at $115.70, with a volume of 42,195 shares traded.

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.45.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

