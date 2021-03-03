H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.