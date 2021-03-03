HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 535 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 412.33 ($5.39).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock traded up GBX 8.55 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 432.30 ($5.65). 12,181,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039,795. The firm has a market cap of £88.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 364.11.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

