HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HubSpot worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HubSpot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in HubSpot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $517.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.85 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.