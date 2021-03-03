Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 91,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 184.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

