Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of BOSS opened at €32.13 ($37.80) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €40.50 ($47.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

