Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of BOSS opened at €32.13 ($37.80) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €40.50 ($47.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

