Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Hits $23.01 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and approximately $87,929.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

