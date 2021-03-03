Huobi BTC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $413.84 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $239.27 million and approximately $413.84 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $49,741.71 or 0.99985334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00485085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00074475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00486609 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

