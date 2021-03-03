Huobi Token (HT) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $15.17 or 0.00029779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00790159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00028204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045886 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

