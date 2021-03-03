Huron Consulting Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

